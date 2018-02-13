The organizers of the River and Sky Festival, a multi-day summer camping and music celebration, have announced the first winter music festival of 2018.

Shiver and Sky will take place on Family Day, February 19th from 11:00 am to 5:00 p.m at Fishers' Paradise in Field, Ont which is also the site of the summer event.

Festival organizer Peter Zwarich said the plan is to "keep it simple" at the first-time event.

Rose-Erin Stokes, the Lazy Daisies, and Dany & Jeanette are scheduled to perform at the outdoor venue.

Zwarich said they have two saunas ready, one for changing skates, the other to get warmed up for a snow dip.

They are also offering hot chocolate, coffee and chili.

Click here to visit the R&S Website.