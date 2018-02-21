Almost twice as many people have been using Sudbury's emergency overnight winter shelter this year compared to last.

The manager of shelter services and harm reduction with the Canadian Mental Health Association says last year, the shelter hit a high of 46 people in just one night.

Cindy Rose says this year that number has gone up to more than 70 in one night.

She says a number of users aren't completely homeless, but deal with challenges like not having heat.

"So they're coming to seek shelter services where we're able to find them a more permanent adequate place for them to live," she said.

Cindy Rose is the manager of shelter services and harm reduction. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

"We've already found housing for over 12 people [in the past two months]. We've been able to assist them in finding those services."

Rose says the shelter offers referrals for people who may need access to other services like detox, financial help and mental health services.

She says the shelter also is helping 13 people with harm reduction, a program that works with addicts to provide them with prescribed doses of alcohol hourly over a 12-hour time period.

Renovations are scheduled to happen at the facility and Rose says that will allow the harm reduction program to be expanded to 15 clients and extend care around the clock.

Rose describes one client who used the program to make some big life changes.

"One he was stable enough, he chose to move on to abstinence and he has since graduated from that program," she said.

"He is back working in the community, obtained his driver's licence, volunteering."