It's been one week since former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Two women are accusing Brown of sexual misconduct dating back to when he was a federal MP. So far, there is no police investigation underway and Brown denies the allegations.

There has been plenty of discussion on social media about the topic, and some people are upset that the court of public opinion is deciding the fate of people like Brown, instead of a court of law.

"It's like the wild west out there at the moment," Sudbury criminal defence lawyer Glenn Sandberg said.

"There seems to be an accusation everywhere and there seems to be no consequence in mind for whoever levels the accusation."

Sudbury defence lawyer Glenn Sandberg (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

Sandberg says in the eyes of the law, sexual misconduct can mean many things.

"It doesn't necessarily mean something that rises to the level of criminality," he said.

"If it does, and the police take the appropriate action then the person who's accused has the benefit of due process."

Proof beyond a reasonable doubt

Sanberg says if the level of sexual misconduct isn't criminal, the accused is "left to be punished and executed in the court of public opinion."

He adds convicting someone in a sexual assault case is similar to any other case.

"Our criminal justice system requires that for a person to be found guilty, there has to be proof beyond a reasonable doubt."

"That doesn't change whether it's a common assault, a sexual assault, a theft, a forgery, the standard of proof is the same," Sanberg said.

He acknowledges someone's reputation can be ruined due to an accusation, even if that person is never charged.

Finding balance

"We live today in an environment and a climate where the accusation is the be-all and the end-all," Sanberg said.

He also points out there is a difference between a deliberate false accusation and an unproven accusation.

"We see examples day after day in the courts, of accusations that fall short of the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," he said.

"Not everyone of those is a maliciously fabricated accusation."

As for whether the legal system needs to change its approach to sexual assault cases, Sandberg says it's about finding balance.

"I'm troubled when I hear people advocate that the mere accusation should be equated to belief," he said.

"Those are two very different things."