Sault Ste. Marie Police say they are investigating three separate reports of sexual assault.

Police say three women have reported they were recently drugged and then sexually assaulted in the downtown area.

In at least one of the cases, police say the offender was not known to the victim.

The suspect is described as a middle aged man with an average build. He is about 5'8" and 6' tall with brown hair.

Police are encouraging people to be vigilant and look out for the safety of one another.