The number of people showing up to the hospital in Sudbury to report a sexual assault has doubled over last year during the same time period.

That's according to Nancy Horan, manager of the violence intervention and prevention program at Health Sciences North.

She says sexual assault work hasn't changed much over the years, however recent movements like "We Believe Survivors" and #MeToo are changing the numbers.

"Society is now sort of taking notice and standing up. I think before, these women were telling their stories, but it wasn't getting all of this media attention, or people weren't feeling supported," Horan says.

She added that with these movements these women are feeling supported, and in turn have the strength to come forward.

Nancy Horan is the manager of the violence intervention and prevention program at Health Sciences North. (Supplied)

"The media attention and all of the conversations that the communities are having, people are able to identify in themselves that 'hey, ya that happened to me or that's my story'. And they're able to say 'Geeze you know, maybe that wasn't right or that wasn't what I believed was my fault," Horan says.

"We're here to help. Just call us and we'll meet you where you are at, and support you."

A provincial action plan on sexual violence and harassment in 2015 estimates for every 1,000 sexual assaults, only 33 are reported to police.