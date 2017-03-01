A well-known Sudbury track coach and one of his star pupils have been charged with three counts of sexual assault.

David Case, 54 and 27-year-old Celine Loyer were charged this week with three alleged assaults that police say happened in 2009 and 2011.

Case is best known for coaching Sudbury sprinter Robert Esmie, who won an Olympic gold medal in 1996. He has also worked as a music producer and songwriter in recent years.

He also coached Loyer, a former College Boreal student, who competed at the 2009 Canadian Track and Field Championships.

No other details of the allegations have been released.

Case and Loyer are set to make their first court appearance on March 29.