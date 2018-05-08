Two victims of sexual abuse in the 1960's at two schools in northeastern Ontario have been awarded settlements totalling more than $3 million.

The Catholic Church is being ordered to pay for covering up decades of abuse at the hands of Father William Marshall.

Marshall was convicted of abusing dozens of students at St. Mary's College in Sault Ste. Marie and St. Charles College in Sudbury.

Rob Talach, the lawyer who represented Marshall's victims in court, says he hopes this sends a message.

"You know, you've really got to take care when you are working with young people and children," he said.

"Society will no longer tolerate negligence, sloppiness, cover up. We really want to hold people to account that work with our youth, because our youth is are our future. So I hope that is the lasting impact."

Talach adds it has been a long, hard road for his clients.

"There is clearly relief that the process is done and that they won't have to stress about finances into their retirement," he said.

"Many of these gentlemen had their life trajectory impacted upon in a negative way. So compensation is clearly due. This is not a lottery for anyone."

These cases bring the number to four former St. Charles students who've received a cash settlement from the Catholic Church.