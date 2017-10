One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an ATV accident in Seguin Township near Parry Sound early Saturday morning.

West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police, the Seguin Fire Department and Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services responded to a single ATV collision on Longs Road at 4:36 a.m.

The only occupant of the ATV was transported to hospital.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators are assisting in the ongoing investigation.