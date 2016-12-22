City police in Sudbury, Ont. say they're still looking for a teenage boy that reportedly went missing Tuesday night.

Enoch Kim, 16, was last seen at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday walking along Bouchard Street close to Southview Drive, heading towards Kelly Lake Road, according to police.

The teenager is described as being 5'4" tall, weighing 121 pounds, with short black hair and dark brown eyes. Police said Kim is not dressed for the weather, as he was last seen wearing light-blue checkered pajama pants, black winter boots and a dark-blue fleece hoodie with orange letters on the front.

According to the Greater Sudbury Police Service, police and civilian search crews have been canvassing the area around Kelly Lake Road and South View Drive. The OPP's helicopter has also assisted in the search.

Police said tips from area businesses have been appreciated, and officials are also asking residents to check their properties, including sheds, outbuildings, stored boats and vehicles for any signs of someone traveling through or seeking shelter.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sudbury police or Crime Stoppers.