A young male beaver is the latest addition to the level three Northern ecosystem at Science North.

The yet-to-be-named animal was born and raised at the Zoo Sauvage de St-Félicien in St-Félicien, Quebec.

He can't be released back into the wild.

"Making Science North an ideal home for him," says staff scientist Amy Henson.

There is already a beaver named Drifter at Science North, but he is in his senior years.

"This new addition will give our visitors the opportunity to learn more about young beaver behaviour and experience a brand new personality. We are excited to have both beavers at Science North for guests to visit with and learn about," says Henson.

The habitat for the new beaver is behind the scenes. He will meet visitors once daily.

In November, the science centre's resident porcupine, Quillan, passed away after living there for 14 years.

His habitat remained empty, as of just a few days ago.

Science North is now asking for the public's help in choosing one of three possible Innu names for the animal ambassador.

The names pay respect to the traditional territory the young beaver comes from. They are: Kashkuan (cloud), Kashkuanashku (it is foggy), and Kashkuanapan (it is a misty, foggy morning).

Science North says votes can be cast on the Science North's Bluecoat Blog.