$16M in provincial funding earmarked for Sudbury's Science North
Money will be used to expand programs, renovate and expand
Science North in Sudbury is receiving $16 million from the provincial government for a variety of projects.
The announcement was made by Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault on Wednesday.
The science centre says the money will "support the creation of new science experiments that will engage and inspire audiences at Science North, Dynamic Earth and in communities across northern Ontario."
It adds it will also allow programs to be expanded in northwestern Ontario.
"This amazing news will catapult Science North to achieve its vision of being the leader in providing inspirational, educational and entertaining science experiences over the next five years," Scott Lund, chair of the board of trustees at the centre said.
"We look forward to working with communities throughout northern Ontario to deliver great programs and activities to our audiences and partners," he said.
According to Science North, the funding will be used for eight projects.
- The new Vale Chasm Show: a way for visitors to learn more about northern Ontario's natural landscapes, people and creatures. Science North says "a customized version of the experience will be installed in other attractions in northern Ontario, helping build tourism capacity in the north."
- The THINK Project: a major renewal of 50 per cent of the fourth level at Science North. The project will also include THINK Hubs in six communities across northern Ontario.
- The Object Theatre multimedia experience: will provide information on current science topics, highlighting dark matter research being done at SNOLAB in Sudbury.
- The Go Deeper project: an expansion of the underground exhibit at Dynamic Earth to "showcase mining and innovation" as well as a new underground theatre.
- expanding Science North across the region: an expansion of the Thunder Bay office
- Outdoor Pavilion: this facility will open on the grounds of Science North in June 2019 and will "support expanded programming and generate revenue from functions and events to support Science North's financial sustainability."
- A new IMAX 3D film featuring Dr. Jane Goodall: the film will be produced by Science North in partnership with Goodall and production will "build on the capacity of northern Ontario's film industry."
