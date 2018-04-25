Science North in Sudbury is receiving $16 million from the provincial government for a variety of projects.

The announcement was made by Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault on Wednesday.

The science centre says the money will "support the creation of new science experiments that will engage and inspire audiences at Science North, Dynamic Earth and in communities across northern Ontario."

It adds it will also allow programs to be expanded in northwestern Ontario.

"This amazing news will catapult Science North to achieve its vision of being the leader in providing inspirational, educational and entertaining science experiences over the next five years," Scott Lund, chair of the board of trustees at the centre said.

"We look forward to working with communities throughout northern Ontario to deliver great programs and activities to our audiences and partners," he said.

According to Science North, the funding will be used for eight projects.