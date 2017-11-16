Sudbury's science centre has sprung a leak — and it will be closed until further notice.
A release from Science North said a water main broke Wednesday night, causing flooding and water damage.
The whole facility, including the planetarium and the IMAX theatre, are closed while crews clean up.
ATTENTION: Science North is closed until further notice due to a water main break. Science North is doing everything necessary to be operational as soon as possible. Please stay tuned for further updates on social media and Science North's website.—
@ScienceNorth