Sudbury's Science North is shutting down for two weeks for annual maintenance and repairs.

There will be additional work done, as a result of flooding at the centre last year, says Guy Labine, the CEO of Science North.

"It's amplified the number and amount of repairs that we're doing," he said.

"There were some more simple repairs that we can do like replacing carpeting and other flooring that was damaged by the flooding and some painting we need to do."

Labine says the total cost of repairs hasn't been tallied yet.

Beyond repairs, he says the shutdown gives staff the opportunity to clean spaces that can be tough to reach.

"So we do things like high cleaning," he said.

"It's a big building with high ceilings and it's difficult for our cleaning staff to do that on a regular basis. So that type of work we do a couple times a year."

Labine says fewer visitors come to the centre in January, making it an ideal time to shut down.

Science North will reopen on Jan. 20.