If you've been to Science North lately you probably noticed the empty animal enclosure on the third floor.

The science centre's animal 'ambassador', Quillan the porcupine, passed away in November.

The animal has not yet been replaced.

Staff scientist Bruce Doran says replacing an animal at the science centre is a bit more difficult because Science North is designated as a facility with Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CASA).

"We don't get animals from the wild that are healthy," says Doran. The designation means they must follow certain protocols and procedures and any animals must come from designated organizations or zoos.

Doran says there are many different factors staff need to look at when they're working through the process to replace an animal. This is why it has taken almost three months to replace Quillan.

"Would they be a good ambassador?"

When the science centre requests a new or replacement animal, Doran says they must look at the whole picture.

Sometimes an animal looks good on paper, but then the science centre realizes the animal doesn't deal well with crowds or has some other factor that doesn't make it compatible says Doran.

"Would they be a good ambassador here at Science North?"

Science North in Sudbury, Ont., does plan to get a new animal ambassador soon, but has not said what animal will replace Quillan, the porcupine, that passed away in November 2016. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"Some of our animals are relatively easier to get. If I have to replace a frog it's not the same timeline and effort compared to, let's say, replacing a porcupine," says Doran.

Science North will be announcing the arrival of a new animal in the next few weeks, but Doran would not say what type of animal it is or when it will be introduced to visitors.