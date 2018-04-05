OPP say two separate crashes involving school buses have injured students on board.

The first crash happened on Thursday on Highway 17 near Spragge. Police say a sports utility vehicle rear ended a school bus. Students on board have minor injuries and the male driver of the SUV has been taken to hospital.

The highway is closed in both directions as police investigate. There are no detours available.

In a separate crash, police were called to Highway 141 in Seguin Township Thursday morning. The crash involved a school bus and a farm tractor.

Police say students on the bus have minor injuries and the man driving the tractor has been taken to hospital.

The highway is closed in both directions. OPP are asking the public to stay away from the area.

A detour is available through Lawson Crescent.