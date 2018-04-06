A 62-year-old school bus driver has been charged following a collision on Highway 141 in Seguin Township on Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision between the school bus and a farm tractor around 8 a.m.

Police say the driver of the tractor was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The bus driver has been charged with not changing lanes safely.

OPP say there have been a total of three crashes involving school buses in the northeast in less than 48 hours.

The driver of an SUV was killed after a collision with a bus on Highway 17 near Spragge. Seven students on board the bus also sustained minor injuries.

The third collision involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle occurred on Friday morning in Elliot Lake. No injuries were reported in the crash.

OPP Regional Traffic Inspector Scott Hlady says although all three collisions involved different circumstances, the incidents have raised concerns.

"We really want to take an opportunity to remind motorists that it's still the school season and we expect buses to be on our roadways and highways every single day," Hlady said.

"We just want everyone to take a little bit of care, especially during those times of day when the school buses are moving to and from the schools."

Hlady adds that drivers should still be prepared for winter driving conditions this time of year.