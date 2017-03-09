Some high school students in Sudbury are eager for their March break as they are heading off to new and foreign places. But since the US travel ban has been put in place, there has been concern among school officials that there could be problems at border crossings or airport layovers.

In the Rainbow District School Board there are eight high school international trips scheduled between now and the end of the school year. Students will visit France, Belize, Kenya, and Japan, along with several trips to New York.

Teachers involved in the trips have gone over passports and documentation with the hope no one will be held up by customs authorities or border guards, education director Norm Blaseg says.

Among the Rainbow Board students signed up for these excursions, Blaseg notes seven have dual citizenships. None of those countries are on the US travel ban list.

Blaseg says he is confident the trips will go according to plan.

"Travel overall has become less predictable," said Blaseg, noting there could be greater delay at airports as a result of heightened security measures.

"We just want to make sure that everyone is prepared for that circumstance, should it arise."

Norm Blaseg is the director of education at Rainbow District School Board. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

Student safety is 'No.1'

A letter is being sent out to parents whose children are participating in trips.

"There are certain things students should be aware of and parents should be aware of," Blaseg continued.

"[Even] prior to the last couple of months there was always an opportunity someone could be delayed or turned back."

Blaseg says the letter states all upcoming travel excursions have been reviewed and will go ahead. And that student safety is the board's first priority.

The letter also includes tips on how to help border crossings or customs inspections go smoothly.

The Sudbury District Catholic School Board also has similar school trips planned for the remainder of the school year.

Terry Papineau is the superintendent for the four Catholic high schools in Sudbury. He is also the one responsible for reviewing all school trips for high school students, including any international travel.

He says their procedures have been in place for some time and any trip on the current schedule was submitted for review one year ago.

The safety of students is always their No. 1 priority, says Papineau, and they would never approve a trip that would put students at risk.