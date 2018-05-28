Sault Ste. Marie 'can't measure the damage' PC's would do, Horwath says

Andrea Horwath says Doug Ford is not good for the people of Sault Ste. Marie.

She made the comments Monday during a stop in Guelph when asked what she thought of United Steelworkers Local 2251 throwing its support behind Progressive Conservative candidate Ross Romano.

It's the first time the union has supported a candidate other than NDP since 1960.

Romano tweeted the "historic endorsement" shows "real working people realize they can't afford Wynne/NDP promises anymore."

But Horwath said it's actually the other way around.

"What I hope that those folks recognize and realize is that Doug Ford's $18 tax break is not going to help you find affordable child care in Sault Ste. Marie. Doug Ford's tax cuts of $6 billion are not going to get rid of the huge backlog of long-term care wait lists that exist in Sault Ste. Marie," Horwath said.

She said in visits to the community, she has heard from people who are worried about their hydro bills, long wait lists for healthcare and the rising cost of child care.

This endorsement by the hard working men and women of United Steel Workers Local 2251 is a truly humbling moment for me. I am honoured and I do not take for granted how important and meaningful of an endorsement this is. I will not let you down! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PCPO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PCPO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sault?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sault</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/saultnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#saultnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/lifbpVGLE2">https://t.co/lifbpVGLE2</a> —@RossRomanoSSM

"It's disappointing, frankly, that we have a situation where in such a working class community, folks have not seen a platform from Doug Ford and so perhaps can't measure the damage that Doug Ford is going to do but there is no doubt in my mind that Doug Ford's tax cuts for the rich are going to make everyday families pay a lot more," she said.