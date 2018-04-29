Sault Ste. Marie's Melissa Kargiannakis creates skritswap app to translate complex documents
Skritswap uses AI technology to help anyone to understand anything — regardless of complexity
Quite often it can seem like lawyers, doctors and scientists converse in different languages, excluding the rest of us from understanding what's going on.
But a Sault Ste. Marie woman has created a computer program to address the issue.
Melissa Kargiannakis has developed an application that uses artificial intelligence to swap complex words with ones that are clear. The program is called skritswap.
Kargiannakis says she got the idea when she was working on her master's in health information science. She had read a journal article and then a newspaper article on the journal and saw plenty of mistakes.
She says she was working to create a program "so there'd be less misinformation and the public would actually get the right information."
Kargiannakis says the program could be used in a variety of situations, including negotiating a mortgage.
"So now, not only can I understand more clearly what the broker is saying, but I can reclaim that language and I can speak like a broker too ... so I can have a more informed conversation. [And people can] be better advocates for themselves. So that's part of the goal," she said.
Kargiannakis says 50 per cent of Canadian adults are considered "low-literate," which means they can read, but not well enough to understand a job application or a children's book.
She says one of her first clients is the Algoma District School Board, which is using the program for a financial literacy project. She says she's also had interest expressed from a bank and insurance companies.
Recently, Kargiannakis secured a six-figure investment deal from Boost VC, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm.
"It also gives me access to Silicon Valley," she said.
"Part of that deal [is] we are able to be out here ... and really get a foothold in Silicon Valley and work with some of the brightest minds in technology."
With files from Wendy Bird
