Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 500 block of Cathcart Street about 9 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a man with a gun shot wound. The man was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they don't know at this time whether the victim and suspect(s) knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 705-949-6300.