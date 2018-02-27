Paramedics in Sault Ste. Marie may strike as of Wednesday morning at midnight, if a deal can't be reached between the union that represents them and the city.

Laurie Lessard-Brown, Unifor Local 1359 president, says the city is proposing a half a percentage yearly wage increase.

"What they have proposed will take us to one of the better collective agreements to one of the worst," she said.

"What we're asking for is not unreasonable in the profession."

In a statement, the City of Sault Ste. Marie says it's proposing wage-related compensation of 1.5 per cent, including a base pay increase, introduction of shift premiums and paid meal breaks.

The city is also proposing to have outstanding issues put before an arbitrator and abide by the ruling.

The 54 paramedics represented by the union have been without a collective agreement since March 2017.

Lessard-Brown says if a deal isn't reached before the deadline, the union still plans to follow the existing essential service agreement. The city says if a labour disruption occurs, all critical and emergency calls will be addressed and responded to.