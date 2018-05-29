They're not calling it the recycling bin yet, but the main arena in Sault Ste. Marie is about to have a new official name.

The city is selling the naming rights to Green for Life, also known as GFL Environmental. the company that takes care of the recycling program in the Sault and in other cities across Canada.

"So we can stop calling it the Essar Centre, we can again call it the Memorial Gardens. And when the contract is signed, we can call it the GFL Memorial Gardens," Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano told council Tuesday night.

Council decided last year to once again call the city's main arena the Memorial Gardens, after the beloved rink built as a war memorial in 1949.

It was demolished and replaced in 2006 with the current arena, which was originally called the Steelback Centre, after a brewery that went bankrupt just two years later.

The company that operates the main steel mill in Sault Ste. Marie, once known as Essar Steel Algoma and before that Algoma Steel, is now known as simply Algoma. (Erik White/CBC)

The brewery had promised $1.35 million over 10 years for the naming rights.

In 2008, steelmaker Essar, Sault Ste. Marie's largest employer, put its name on the arena for $1.5 million over 10 years.

Green for Life is spending considerably less than that, making a deal with the city for $750,000 over the next decade.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Tom Vair says there were two other companies bidding for the naming rights, but the city is not releasing any details.

"We scored a number of criteria in selecting the candidate. In this case, this was the proponent that had the highest offer," he told city council.