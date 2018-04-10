Elderly Sault Ste. Marie woman dead 1 month after car crash

An 87-year-old woman from Sault Ste. Marie has died one month after a collision that sent her to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sault Ste. Marie police say the crash occurred on March 13 at the intersection of Great Northern Road and Northern Avenue.

The woman was a passenger in a Hyundai Santa Fe travelling northbound on Great Northern Road. Police say the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn westbound onto Northern Avenue.

Police say the Santa Fe turned in front of an oncoming Chevrolet Avalanche and the two vehicles collided.

The other two people involved in the incident were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the 88-year-old man who was driving the Santa Fe was issued a provincial offences notice for failure to yield to traffic on a through highway.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.