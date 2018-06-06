The debate organized by the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce was for six would-be MPPs, but one of the candidates for premier came up quite a bit.

Liberal candidate Jaclynne Hamel repeatedly brought up Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford.

"Mr. Romano has worked very, very hard during this campaign to distance himself from Doug Ford. Ask yourself why that is," she said of the PC incumbent, a close friend of ousted leader Patrick Brown, who backed Christine Elliott in the snap leadership race won by Ford.

"There's a lot of leaders in this campaign that don't seem to be liked very much," Romano replied.

"I'm not distancing myself, I'm focusing on me and what I can do for my community."

Hamel also mentioned the news that broke earlier in the day of Ford being sued by his late brother's widow.

"If he's willing to treat his family like that, how is he going to treat Ontarians? That's the kind of leadership that worries me," she said.

Sault Ste. Marie PC candidate Ross Romano is joined by PC leader Doug Ford on June 1. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

Hamel trumpeted the Liberal promise to boost the annual budget of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund to $150 million and four-lane highway 17 from Manitoba to Quebec.

"While we have a specific plan for the north, the PCs' plan is 164 words long. That's what they think of northern Ontario," she said.

"Let's see if I can do this in 164 words or less..." Romano began, before listing the PC promises to invest in passenger rail in the north and increase provincial transfer payments to cities and towns.

New Democrat Michele McCleave-Kennedy avoided attacks on her opponents and instead focused on her party's platform.

"We need to invest in public services. We need to keep things public so we can have affordability and transparency in northern Ontario," she said.

Jaclynne Hamel is the Liberal candidate in Sault Ste. Marie. (Ontario Liberal Party)

The candidates were asked if they supported a proposed ferrochrome smelter that could bring hundreds of jobs to Sault Ste. Marie.

Romano said after he won the byelection last year, he learned that Sault Ste. Marie had been ruled out by mining company Noront Resources.

He credited himself with changing their minds and helping to coordinate a strong bid for the Sault.

"None of that would have been possible had it not been for the work I did in the first 30 days after I got elected," Romano said.

He promised that if elected to a PC government, he would bring the smelter to the Sault.

"The NDP have candidates who want to ban mining. How are they ever going to move forward the Ring of Fire with those type of radical beliefs?"

Michele McCleave-Kennedy is the NDP candidate in Sault Ste. Marie. (Ontario NDP)

Hamel also pledged her support for the project, while McCleave-Kennedy only said the NDP would make sure it benefited northern Ontario.

None of the party leaders have said which of the four bidding cities—the Sault, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and Timmins—they prefer.

Sault Ste. Marie Green Party candidate Kara Flannigan said she didn't have enough information about the environmental and health risks to know if she wants the smelter in her city,

"But keep in mind that the Ring of Fire isn't going anywhere. It's going to be there. We don't have to do this in a hurry," she said.

Libertarian Lance Brizard and Northern Ontario Party candidate Sandy Holmberg also took part in the debate.