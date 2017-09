Sault Ste. Marie Police say a 17-year-old male is facing charges after a threat was made at a secondary school.

On Wednesday, police allege the teen left a note at White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School. Police say the note indicated there was a bomb in the school.

The school was evacuated.

Police did a search and found nothing.

On Thursday, police took the teen into custody and charged him with mischief and uttering threats.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.