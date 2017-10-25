The owner of a now closed cab company in Sault Ste. Marie has been sentenced to jail time for not paying his employees.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Hugh Irwin, owner of a company known as Checker Cab, owed more than 30 employees a total of $74,854.24 plus applicable administrative fees.

It says it was contacted in April 2014 after employee complaints of not getting paid. The ministry says Irwin was ordered to pay the workers, and he didn't.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday for failure to comply with ministry order.

Irwin was sentenced to 15 days in jail, fined $1,000 for each of the 31 counts against him and was ordered not to be involved in owning or operating a business for one year.

The ministry says Irwin has filed for bankruptcy.