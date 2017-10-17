The e-mail has been sent and the official application is being sent by courier through overnight delivery.

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. has officially submitted its bid to land Amazon's second headquarters. The decision to do so was made at a city council meeting on Sept. 25. It's a joint submission with the City of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

"I want to commend city council for its ambition and the committee for its very good work in completing and submitting a compelling bid," Mayor Christian Provenzano said.

"This bid demonstrates our strengths as a community and our commitment to working with companies of all sizes to develop, grow and succeed in Sault Ste. Marie."

The City of Sault Ste. Marie says key highlights of the bid include "a robust description of the benefits that the Twin Saults provide businesses such as the competitive advantage of locating in two countries, while providing a natural balance of family, environment, growth and innovation."

The bid also includes information about potential headquarter sites and letters of support by community leaders and organizations.

The city says the deadline to submit a bid to Amazon is Thursday, and the chosen city is expected to be named in 2018.

The $5 billion dollar endeavour by Amazon could result in 50,000 jobs.

There are other Canadian cities vying for the bid, including Toronto, Vancouver and Ottawa.