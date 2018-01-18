It's official: Sault Ste. Marie will not be the home to Amazon's second headquarters.
The northeastern Ontario city had put a bid in to host the headquarters, a $5 billion project that could create upwards of 50,000 jobs.
On Thursday morning, Amazon announced the short list for the second headquarters. The only Canadian city to make the list is Toronto.
A number of other Canadian cities had put bids in to join Seattle as the home of Amazon, including Halifax, Montreal, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.
Amazon said it plans to choose the location later this year.
Ummmm, I think you forgot one! #AmazonNorth https://t.co/yKpAYfLL2n—
@SooShoe
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.