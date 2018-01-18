It's official: Sault Ste. Marie will not be the home to Amazon's second headquarters.

The northeastern Ontario city had put a bid in to host the headquarters, a $5 billion project that could create upwards of 50,000 jobs.

On Thursday morning, Amazon announced the short list for the second headquarters. The only Canadian city to make the list is Toronto.

A number of other Canadian cities had put bids in to join Seattle as the home of Amazon, including Halifax, Montreal, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Amazon said it plans to choose the location later this year.