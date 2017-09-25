As one of the world's richest companies looks for a second North American home, a city in northeastern Ontario is considering putting a bid forward.

A motion is being introduced to Sault Ste. Marie city council tonight that states if "staff consider it appropriate, that Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan consider making a joint-bid to be sister-hosts for Amazon's second headquarters."

A number of Canadian cities have put themselves forward, including Halifax, Montreal, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver.

The Seattle-based company said it will invest $5 billion US to develop a new headquarters and eventually house as many as 50,000 workers in more than eight million square feet of space within a decade. The current population in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. is about 73,000.

(Reuters)

The motion for the bid is being put forward by Councillor Matthew Shoemaker.

In it, he points out that Sault Ste. Marie is within a one hour flight of international airports in both Toronto and Detroit.

He also says Sault Ste. Marie "has easy access to both Canadian and American markets through its proximity to both the Trans-Canada Highway and the US Interstate system … as well as access to the entire North-East and Mid-West markets through Great Lakes shipping and access to both the Canadian and US rail systems."

So I’m suggesting we fly folks at @Amazon to the Twin #Sault-s to check out what we have. — @SooShoe

Shoemaker's motion also says "the quality of life in Sault Ste. Marie is second to none," and the area "has not faced the severe weather and unpredictability faced elsewhere by communities … in the southern and eastern United States."

If passed, the motion will result in city staff and the local economic development corporation reviewing Amazon's request for proposal.