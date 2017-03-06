Emergency crews in Sault Ste. Marie are searching for a 45-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man whose snowmobile hit open water during a late-night ride on the St. Mary's River last night.

Constable Troy Miller with Sault Police said they know the man's name, and their search is focused on an area near Marks Bay.

"There's a large bay area which is largely residential, cottages and seasonal homes," Miller said.

"The shipping channel which runs into the the Soo Locks is open at this time, and it's in very close proximity to this bay area."

Miller said people who saw the snowmobiler hit the open river called police around 10:30 p.m.

Officers from the search and rescue unit, the K9 unit, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard are on the scene.

More information to follow.