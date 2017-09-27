The Algoma District School Board says classes will resume at a secondary school on Thursday after the school was closed due to a threat.

On Wednesday afternoon, police say they got a call from White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School.

The building was emptied as a result.

The school board says police have searched the school and have given the clearance for classes to resume.

It adds counsellors and staff will be available at the school for students who may need support.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.