The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Board and Chief Robert Keetch say they have agreed to end their employment relationship.

The board says Chief Keetch will remain the chief until his successor is hired by the board.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief Robert Keetch will stay on as the police chief until a replacement is found. (ssmps.ca)

The search for a new chief will start in January.

Keetch has been police chief in Sault Ste. Marie since 2014. Before that, he was a police inspector in Sudbury for 28 years.