Skip to Main Content
Sault Police locate driver accused of fatal hit and run

Notifications

Sault Police locate driver accused of fatal hit and run

Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they have located a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

Police still investigating, no charges laid at this time

CBC News ·
Sault Ste. Marie Police say a driver accused of being involved in a hit and run has been located. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they have located a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man died after being hit by a vehicle on Second Line West near Turner Avenue.

Police had been searching for a black Chevrolet SUV believed to be involved in the collision.

On Wednesday night, police say they had found the driver.

At this time, no charges have been laid but police say the investigation is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us