Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they have located a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man died after being hit by a vehicle on Second Line West near Turner Avenue.

Police had been searching for a black Chevrolet SUV believed to be involved in the collision.

On Wednesday night, police say they had found the driver.

At this time, no charges have been laid but police say the investigation is ongoing.