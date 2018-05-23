A pedestrian has died in Sault Ste. Marie after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, and police are still looking for the driver who hit him.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers were called to the crash on Second Line West near Turner Avenue.

Police say an adult male pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. A black SUV travelling eastbound on Second Line West didn't stop.

Officers describe the vehicle as a black Chevrolet SUV. Police also believe the vehicle will have damage to the front end, including a broken bug deflector.

Police say they are encouraging the driver of the SUV — and anyone else who may have information — to come forward and speak to police.