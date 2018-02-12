Police in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., say a 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after 23-year-old Christopher Swanson was shot early Saturday morning.

In a news release, police said they were called to Morin Street in an area north of the city's downtown around 4:00 a.m, where they found a Swanson with "obvious life-threatening injuries" after an altercation with the accused.

Police said their initial investigation led officers to a nearby residence, which they briefly contained before arresting the suspect.

Police said they do not believe this was a random occurrence, but the relationship between the victim and the accused is still under investigation.