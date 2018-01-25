An investigation is underway in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., after a man was found dead in a building following a fire.

Early Thursday morning, fire crews were called to a fire in a unit on the second floor of an apartment building on Terry Fox Place.

The fire was contained to the unit and didn't spread. Fire crews moved everyone from the second floor so that the smoke could be ventilated from the building.

Once the units were cleared, the body of a 60-year-old man was found inside the one where the fire started.

Sault Ste. Marie Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.

Police say neither the cause of death nor the source of the fire have yet been determined.