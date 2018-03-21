A Sault Ste. Marie man was slapped with $1,000 in fines for offences under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act after he was found hunting while intoxicated.

In November 2017, Provincial Police and Conservation Officers responded to a complaint about an impaired hunter along Diamond Lake Road in Johnson Township, about 50 kilometres east of Sault Ste. Marie.

Investigators found the intoxicated man walking on the road with no firearm.

But they soon found a loaded rifle hidden in the nearby woods, and determined the man had been hunting on private property, then hid the firearm before being discovered.

A Sault Ste. Marie court head the man was not wearing hunter orange, was trespassing on private property during his hunt, and was in possession of natural dear urine, which cannot be possessed in Ontario.

The man was charged by the OPP with careless storage of a firearm and being intoxicated in a public place.

He will will also be suspended from hunting for two years and must successfully complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before being allowed to apply for another hunting license.