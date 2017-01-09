Less than one month after stepping aside from provincial politics, former Sault Ste. Marie MPP David Orazietti has a new job.

Orazietti has been appointed as the Dean of Aviation, Trades and Technology, Natural Environment and Business at Sault College.

Orazietti recently stepped away from provincial politics, citing family reasons. He was the MPP for Sault Ste. Marie for 13 years, and was the minister of several portfolios including community safety and correctional services, natural resources and consumer services.

Before that, he was a city councillor and teacher.

The college announced two other employees at the college who were recently appointed as deans. Marilyn King will assume the role of Dean, Health and Community Services. Carolyn Hepburn was promoted to Dean, Indigenous Students and Academic Upgrading.