A number of campers at several lakes in the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. area are being told by the province to vacate their camp sites by the end of May.

The natural resources and environment ministries have said the campers are no longer in compliance with provincial standards.

The order affects about 340 campers at about 80 sites on Ranger Lake, Lawrence Lake, Garden Lake and Tunnel Lake, says Michael Mantha, the New Democrat MPP for the region.

"This is Crown land ... this is MNR land," he said.

"They are the stewards of the land, responsible for it and maintaining it, and they have definitely indicated that they have been concerned with some of the compliance issues."

Provincial officials also want to see the land returned to its original state, Mantha said.

Campers 'open' to discussions

The MPP said he's trying to avert the move by setting up a meeting between the campers and the two ministries. Mantha said the sites in question have been in use for a long time.

"[The ministries are] changing a livelihood that people have been experiencing for 30 to 35 years — some of them up to 40 years — who have been enjoying these campsites," he said.

"People are extremely open to discussing and coming under compliance and meeting some of these concerns that have been brought to their attention by MNR."

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Sault Ste. Marie on March 3.