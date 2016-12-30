Sault Ste Marie Police are looking for a 30-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man after a serious assault in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Police say the suspect is wanted for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, as well as break and enter.

Investigators say the victim knew his attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

You can see a picture and description of the suspect on the Sault Police website.