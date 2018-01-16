The Sault Area Hospital says it does not expect any interruption in service as one of its contractors begins to liquidate

British construction giant Carillion was forced into liquidation earlier this week after announcing bankruptcy.

Carillion provides facilities management services at the hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, through the Hospital Infrastructure Partners company.

"We have been in contact with Hospital Infrastructure Partners and have been advised that the overall impact of the liquidation on Canada will be modest," Rose Calibani, the communications and public affairs officer with the hospital said.

"For [the hospital], we have been assured that it's business as usual and we do not expect any interruptions in service."

Carillion also has eight highway maintenance contracts in Ontario, including one east of Thunder Bay and another in Huntsville.

An MTO spokesperson told CBC News the company doesn't expect services like plowing and sanding to be disrupted.