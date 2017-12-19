There are families in Sudbury who will have a happier Christmas thanks to the generosity of their friends and neighbours.

The Salvation Army is handing out its annual hampers this week to 1,300 families across the city.



Families registered in November, said Salvation Army Captain Anney Summerfield, one of the pastors who helps with the hamper campaign.

Each hamper contains either a turkey or a ham, gift cards toward a Christmas dinner and toys for each of the children.

Parents who go through the Salvation Army's toy room enter from the door on the right. They can have one main gift for each of their children, along with stocking stuffers and stuffed animals for each one. They also receive a turkey or ham and gift cards towards Christmas dinner. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

The Salvation Army church basement on Lorne Street has been converted into a toy room so parents can choose something for each of their children.

Summerfield said the room is set up in categories: infants, girls toys, boys toys, stocking stuffers, stuffed animals, arts/crafts, etc. She said parents can choose what their child likes, so it's more personalized.

"It's not like 'Oh you have an eight-year old girl, here's a Barbie."

The age for the toy room goes up to 12 and 13, however she said that's the hardest age to stock or donate for in the toy room.

"They don't want a truck or something like that."

'Heartwarming experience'

Parents go through the toy room to choose one main gift for each of their children, along with stocking stuffers and a stuffed animal for each one. Each family will also get one game and one book.

"It's genuine when we walk through with someone and especially if they say ... 'My kid is really wanting a certain Elsa, or Paw Patrol' or whatever, and when they see it and we say, 'Well you can have it, your kid can have this.'"

"It's a pretty heartwarming experience for us."

This is just a portion of the stuffed animals donated to the Salvation Army's 2017 toy drive in Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill)

Captain Craig Summerfield, the other pastor at the church, said there is a slight increase in need this year compared to 2016.

"I think with people getting laid off and people just needing a little extra help," he said.

"That's the vast majority of people we see. [They] are people who are just making it and there's nothing left [over]," he added.

Generosity of Sudbury 'pretty awesome'

The toy room takes up about three-quarters of the space in the basement. A curtain divides the toy room from an area that Anney calls the overflow or pre-sorting area. That space is filled with bags full of more donated toys.

On the other side of the toy room is a pre-sorting area, where more donations are kept so the toy room can be restocked on a continuous basis. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"We are always putting out more, replenishing throughout the week. So the folks that come on Monday have the same chance as the folks that come on the last day," she said, adding they are able to do this because of the generosity of people in Sudbury.

"Our community is pretty awesome."

The Summerfields have been in charge of the Salvation Army Christmas hampers in Sudbury for the past three years. ​

"We are so busy at this time of year, but it's kind of nice to end on the high note of giving toys away," Anney said.

"We help no matter what," added Craig. "We're here to help, and make people's lives a little brighter."