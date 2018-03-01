Provincial police have released the cause of death of four people found dead in a rural home about 300 kilometres north of Toronto last week.

Police say post mortems confirm that three people — and the man suspected of killing them — all died from gunshot wounds.

The bodies of 55-year-old Ulla Theoret, 28-year-old Paul Theoret and 88-year-old Raija Turunen were found in Ryerson Township along with 58-year-old Mark Jones—the suspected shooter.

Thomas Theoret — who lost his mother, brother and grandmother — told The Canadian Press earlier this week that his loved ones were killed by a neighbour who had been "stalking" his mom.