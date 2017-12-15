Rum balls are a favourite on the holiday sweet table.
One bite and people are hooked on the texture, taste and smell.
There are many different recipes for rum balls — a confection that was first created to use up leftover cake and cookies.
The baked goods are pulverized into crumbs and then mixed with anything from orange juice to jam to sweetened condensed milk and, of course rum! (Or any other liquor you prefer).
On a recent episode of Up North, CBC's northern Ontario afternoon radio show, we talked about making rum balls with associate producer Wendy Bird. Tap here to listen:
Do you have a favourite rum ball recipe?
Share it in the comments section below. Or send it in to upnorth@cbc.ca.
