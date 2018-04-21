4 RTDNA awards for CBC Sudbury
CBC Sudbury is being recognized for excellence by the Radio Television Digital News Association, known as the RTDNA.
The station won in categories for excellence in sound, long feature, radio news information, sports feature
On Saturday, journalists from the station accepted four awards in Toronto as part of the RTDNA central Canada awards.
Morning North host Markus Schwabe earned two awards. He won the Excellence in Sound award for his documentary titled Soiled Undies. Schwabe also won the Long Feature (Dave Rogers) award for his piece called 18 Degrees.
The Up North program, previously hosted by Jason Turnbull, won the Radio News Information Program (Peter Gzoswki) award for its program on National Aboriginal Day.
Journalist Erik White received the Sports Feature Reporting award for his documentary called The 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs.