CBC Sudbury is being recognized for excellence by the Radio Television Digital News Association, known as the RTDNA.

On Saturday, journalists from the station accepted four awards in Toronto as part of the RTDNA central Canada awards.

The CBC's Markus Schwabe is being honoured for his piece on The Soil Conservation Council of Canada's experience which encouraged people to bury pure-cotton underwear to gauge microbe composition. Nathan Basiliko from Laurentian University shows off what was left of a pair after being buried for two months. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Morning North host Markus Schwabe earned two awards. He won the Excellence in Sound award for his documentary titled Soiled Undies. Schwabe also won the Long Feature (Dave Rogers) award for his piece called 18 Degrees.

North Bay actor Maureen Cassidy lost her arm in 2015 due to flesh-eating disease. Now, she's written a one-woman play about the ordeal. 0:21

The Up North program, previously hosted by Jason Turnbull, won the Radio News Information Program (Peter Gzoswki) award for its program on National Aboriginal Day.

Journalist Erik White received the Sports Feature Reporting award for his documentary called The 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs.