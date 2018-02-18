It was the sight of Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto that got Killarney's Marlene Kutcher thinking about reaching out to the young prince.

"I thought, there's a guy with a big heart," Kutcher said. "And when he got engaged I thought I'm going to send them an engagement card."

"So I thought what the heck, I'll send something from Killarney."

Kutcher sent the soon-to-be royal couple one of her custom-made cards.

"I just told them they're such a unique couple and it's nice to see them moving on in their relationship."

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

'What kind of joke is this?'

Kutcher, a municipal gardener by trade, is no stranger to greeting cards. She supplies the local gift shop with her photography and other art work, and says she sends out over 50 cards around Christmas time.

What she wasn't expecting was a response from the prince.

"Not even two weeks later, I get this card in the mail," Kutcher said. "I look at the back, I say 'Kensington Palace, what kind of joke is this?"

"I opened it up and, oh my gosh, here was a thank you card from the [royal couple,] and a picture was on the other side of the card. I was pretty surprised."

The letter reads "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle were incredibly touched that you took the trouble to write us as you did in connection with their forthcoming Wedding."

"It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated."

The letter finishes with the couple's warmest thanks and very best wishes.

Marlene Kutcher received this letter from Prince Harry after sending him and Ms. Markle an engagement card. (Marlene Kutcher)

Killarney sewing club was incredulous

Kutcher brought the card to her sewing club, and some in the group teased her.

"What is this, royal mail?" they asked.

Kutcher said she's always felt connected to the Royal Family. Her grandparents were from Devon, England, and she grew up listening to their stories of how her ancestors settled in the Lively area. She's also a fan of TV series The Crown.

And although she hasn't visited England, she says a trip is on her "bucket list."

As for whether or not the Prince and the princess in waiting actually took the time to glance at her card, Kutcher said she's not concerned.

"I felt I needed to [send them an engagement card,]" she said. "Just put a shout out, if they ever want to come in and have a nice quiet place to visit."