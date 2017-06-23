Ross Romano was officially sworn in today as the Ontario Progressive Conservative Member of Provincial Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., during a ceremony at Queen's Park in Toronto.

"This is, without a doubt, one of the greatest honours and privileges in my life," Romano said in a release.

"I look forward to getting to work on behalf of the people of Sault Ste. Marie."

Romano was named MPP-elect in May during the Sault's byelection. The seat had been held by a Liberal for the past 13 years before Romano took the spot.

In addition to being elected MPP of Sault Ste. Marie, Romano was recently appointed the PC Critic for northern Ontario jobs and the Ring of Fire.