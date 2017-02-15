The Ontario Society for the Protection of Animals says 350 of the 600 domestic rats rescued from a North Bay, Ont., residence in December 2016 have found new homes.
On its website, the SPCA said that PetSmart stores across the province held rat 'adopt-a-thons' between Jan. 21 and Feb. 12.
- North Bay woman found with 600 rats 'was a hoarder', neighbour says
- Rare rat virus infects 8 people in U.S.
The rats were removed by the SPCA from a North Bay apartment after North Bay Fire and Emergency Services issued an order to remove the rodents from the residence.
Police officers had received earlier reports of a large amount of rats being kept in the unit.
According to the SPCA's website, rats are very social, and the agency recommends adopting two or more so they can keep each other company.
Close to 300 #rats found homes during @PetSmart adopt-a-thon! Learn more here on our blog: https://t.co/RqyUXCALVx #rat #ospca #iAdopt pic.twitter.com/xmWQcEXBx0—
@OntarioSPCA
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.