The Ontario Society for the Protection of Animals says 350 of the 600 domestic rats rescued from a North Bay, Ont., residence in December 2016 have found new homes.

On its website, the SPCA said that PetSmart stores across the province held rat 'adopt-a-thons' between Jan. 21 and Feb. 12.

The rats were removed by the SPCA from a North Bay apartment after North Bay Fire and Emergency Services issued an order to remove the rodents from the residence.

Police officers had received earlier reports of a large amount of rats being kept in the unit.

According to the SPCA's website, rats are very social, and the agency recommends adopting two or more so they can keep each other company.