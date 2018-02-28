Growing up, Sudbury's Shawn Kosmerly says music helped him a lot during his teenage years.

Now, he's part of a promotions group and he hopes teens will be inspired to start their own bands.

Kosmerly says he started his first band in high school with a friend of his who is a drummer.

"We both kind of found our identities in high school through the Sudbury music scene," he said.

"We were both kind of very depressed, angry teenagers and we started bands."

He says expressing his emotions through music was a fulfilling experience.

"For myself personally, it was kind of like a lifesaver," he said.

Music as an outlet

"I don't really know who I would be. I felt like I found my group of people. I finally fit in for once and that's why it's so important to me."

Kosmerly says music helped him so much, he wants high school students to consider starting their own bands.

"I remember how hard it is being a teenager," he said.

"A lot of people don't know that this is an outlet. So I'm doing everything I can to pass that forward."

Bangers Promotions is organizing a free rock concert this Friday at the Grace Family Hall on Burton Avenue. It's free and is an all-ages show.

The show will feature New Brunswick based band Partner and Kosmerly's band, Lazy Daisies.