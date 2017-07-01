Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., celebrated one of its world famous residents today, Dr Roberta Bondar.

It was 25 years ago that Bondar traveled in space with NASA's space shuttle Discovery.

She became the first Canadian woman in space and the world's first neurologist in space.

In 1992, when she returned from that eight day mission she returned to a hero's welcome at the Sault Ste Marie airport.

On Friday, Bondar was again met with a celebration at the same airport.

In a news release, the municipality said it wanted to honour Bondar for her outstanding contributions to Sault Ste. Marie and worldwide.

Mayor Christian Provenzano presented Bondar with a key to the city.

"The pride our City feels about Dr. Bondar's accomplishments is undeniable," Provenzano said in the news release.

"Thank you for all you have done for our community and our country and congratulations on your silver anniversary."

The city also gave Bonadr the title of Canada 150 honorary ambassador of her hometown. She will co-host Canada Day festivities with the mayor on Saturday.

The Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corporation has renamed the roadway which leads to the airport terminal building, off Airport Road, as Dr. Roberta Bondar Parkway.